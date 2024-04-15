Manoj Tiwari takes ‘tukde tukde gang' jibe at Congress NE Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar: ‘Those who can't respect...'
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Manoj Tiwari is the only BJP candidate not to be replaced in the national capital. The saffron party has dropped its incumbent MPs in all other 6 constituencies in Delhi.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Delhi's North East Lok Sabha constituency is gearing up for a high-profile contest as the Congress announced young leader Kanhaiya Kumar as its candidate against BJP's sitting MP Manoj Tiwari. The singer-turned-politician is the only BJP candidate not to be dropped from the national capital-- the saffron party has fielded fresh faces in all other six constituencies in Delhi.