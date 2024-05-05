Rhiti Tiwari—daughter of Delhi BJP leader, singer and actor Manoj Tiwari—on Saturday joined the saffron party. Speaking to the media after joining the party, Rhiti Tiwari said she was shocked as she was not aware of God’s plan, adding that she thought this was in the cards for her after 10-15 years.

Rhiti,22, said she will make sure not to disappoint anyone.

"I was not aware of God's plan. I didn't think it, would happen today or anytime soon. I thought this was in the cards for me, probably after 10-15 years. But president sahab (JP Nadda) saw something in me. Now I will make sure I do not disappoint anyone," Rhiti said.

Rhiti, who works in an NGO, is the daughter of Rani Tiwari, the first wife of the sitting MP from North East Delhi. She is also a singer and songwriter.

Manoj Tiwari leader married his first wife Rani Tiwari in 1999. They have a daughter, Rhiti. The BJP leader and his first wife got divorced in 2011 after 11 years of their marriage. In 2020, Manoj tied the knot for the second time with Surabhi. The MP and Surabhi are parents to two kids.

It is also important to note that Rhiti made her first political debut on Saturday by joining the election campaigning of his father.

Bhojpuri film star Manoj Tiwari is from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He joined politics in 2009 and contested the general election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha but lost to Yogi Adityanath, who later became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, Manoj Tiwari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the Lok Sabha election from the North East Delhi constituency. As he defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Anand Kumar and became an MP. He was appointed as Delhi BJP president in 2016. In the 2019 general elections, he defeated Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit in the North East Delhi constituency by a margin of 3.63 lakh votes. He is contesting against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 25.

