Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti joins BJP amid Lok Sabha elections, says JP Nadda 'saw something in me'
Rhiti Tiwari—daughter of Delhi BJP leader, singer and actor Manoj Tiwari—on Saturday joined the saffron party. Speaking to the media after joining the party, Rhiti Tiwari said she was shocked as she was not aware of God’s plan, adding that she thought this was in the cards for her after 10-15 years
