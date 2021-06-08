Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss various issues like Maratha and OBC reservation. He arrived at the Delhi's IGI Airport.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Delhi's IGI Airport, ahead of his meeting with PM Modi today



A delegation of state government led by CM Thackeray & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet PM to discuss issues like Maratha reservation, OBC reservation, and cyclone relief pic.twitter.com/mdVn13OTtS — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his official residence Varsha Bungalow. “A delegation of Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet PM Modi in Delhi tomorrow. They will discuss issues like Maratha reservation, OBC reservation and cyclone relief," Dilip Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last month, Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

"The Judgement delivered by the Constitution Bench (comprising of five Judges) of the Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, has given me this occasion to write to you with the earnest request that appropriate steps be taken at the earliest to grant reservation to the Maratha community from my State, albeit in accordance with the law, to the minimum extent of 12 per cent in Education and 13 per cent in Public Employment," the Maharashtra Chief Minister had written.

On May 5, the Supreme Court had struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.