Maratha reservation: OBC leaders protest, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal under fire | 5 things to know
Maratha Vs OBC reservation: OBC leaders protested last week, demanding that the existing reservation for OBCs should not be curtailed while granting reservation to Marathas.
The row over the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra escalated as top political leaders belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community opposed reservations to the Kunbi-Marathas from the share of the OBCs. The demand came as the Maratha community, led by activist Manoj Jarange, sought quota in government jobs and education under the OBC category.