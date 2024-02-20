Even after the Maharashtra government passed the Maratha Reservation Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, February 20, Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist who led the movement, is not ready to end his hunger strike. Patil welcomed the move but contended that the proposed reservation was not as per the community's demand.

Patil has said the Maratha community “deserves" reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. "We need reservation which we deserve. Give reservation under OBC to those who have proof of being Kunbi, and those who don't have proof of Kunbi, for them pass a law of Sage Soyare."

Kunbi is a caste in Maharashtra under the OBC bloc.

He has called for a meeting of the Maratha community at noon on Wednesday.

Patil's demands for the reservation are:

One's blood relations should also be allowed to have Kunbi registration.

All people of the Maratha community should be considered Kunbi and be given reservations under the OBC quota.

Implementation of Sage Soyare. The Marathi term “sage soyare" means through birth relations and through relations by marriage. This basically means a significant part of the Maratha community now stands to gain quota benefits as Kunbis.

The Maharashtra government has decided that only people having Nizam-era Kunbi documents will get benefits under the Reservation Bill passed on February 20.

The Maratha activist has appealed to “maximum people" to reach Antarvali for the meeting. "I am firm on my demand to implement Sage Soyare. I welcome the reservation but it is not as per our demand."

Reiterating his demand, Patil said that reservation offered by the state government will “benefit only 100-150 Maratha people". “Our people will remain deprived of reservation."

Patil will announce the next round of agitation tomorrow. "We will take what we deserve," he said.

The protesting activist has removed the intravenous drip from his hand and has refused to take treatment.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Bill, which intends to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent cap.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will now table the bill in the Legislative Council for assent after which it becomes a law.

This is the third time in a decade that the state has introduced legislation for the Maratha quota.

The reservation has been extended based on a report submitted to the state government by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) headed by chairman Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre.

The state already has a 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in which the Marathas are the biggest beneficiaries, claiming about 85 per cent of the quota.

On Friday, the MBCC in a report proposed a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas in education and jobs, similar to that of the previous bill brought in 2018 by the then-state government.

In June 2017, the then Devendra Fadnavis government constituted the Commission headed by Justice (retired) MG Gaikwad to study the social, financial and educational status of the Maratha community.

On May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!