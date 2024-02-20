Maratha Reservation Bill passed: Why activist Manoj Jarange Patil refuses to end hunger strike
Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist who leads the pro-reservation movement, says the Maratha community “deserves” reservation under the OBC category.
Even after the Maharashtra government passed the Maratha Reservation Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, February 20, Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist who led the movement, is not ready to end his hunger strike. Patil welcomed the move but contended that the proposed reservation was not as per the community's demand.