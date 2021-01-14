'Mark my words. Govt will be forced to take back farm laws,' says Rahul Gandhi

Madurai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the contentious new farm laws, alleging that the government was "conspiring to destroy" the ryots and assured that his party will stand with them. Speaking to reporters here, the Lok Sabha MP also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of trying to benefit "two or three of their friends" on the matter.

"The government is not just neglecting them (farmers), the government is conspiring to destroy them. There is a difference. Neglecting is ignoring...they are not ignoring them," he said in response to a query. "They are trying to destroy them, because they want to benefit two or three of their friends. They want to give what belongs to the farmer to two or three of their friends," he alleged. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the new Central farm laws outside Delhi, demanding for their repeal. "They want to take the land of the farmer, produce of the farmer and they want to give it to their friends," Gandhi alleged. "Mark my words..these laws-- the government will be forced to take them back," he said, adding he was "proud" of what the farmers were doing (protesting against the laws).

"You are suppressing the farmers, helping handful of businesses," he said. Extending his party's support to the farmers, Gandhi said the laws will indeed be repealed. Charging Narendra Modi with "not supporting" the common man during the coronavirus pandemic, Gandhi asked "whose Prime Minister are you?" "Are you the Prime Minister of the people of India or the Prime Minster of two-three selected businessmen?" he asked. He also sought to know why Modi was "silent" on the months long Sino-India standoff, asking "why are the Chinese people sitting inside Indian territory?"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

