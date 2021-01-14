'Mark my words. Govt will be forced to take back farm laws,' says Rahul Gandhi

"The government is not just neglecting them (farmers), the government is conspiring to destroy them. There is a difference. Neglecting is ignoring...they are not ignoring them," he said in response to a query. "They are trying to destroy them, because they want to benefit two or three of their friends. They want to give what belongs to the farmer to two or three of their friends," he alleged. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the new Central farm laws outside Delhi, demanding for their repeal. "They want to take the land of the farmer, produce of the farmer and they want to give it to their friends," Gandhi alleged. "Mark my words..these laws-- the government will be forced to take them back," he said, adding he was "proud" of what the farmers were doing (protesting against the laws).