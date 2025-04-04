’Marks a watershed movement’: PM Modi lauding Waqf Bill passage in Parliament

Prime Minister Modi on Friday lauded the passage of Waqf Bill.
“The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity,” Modi said in a post on X.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
