’Marks a watershed movement’: PM Modi lauding Waqf Bill passage in Parliament

Gulam Jeelani
Updated4 Apr 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks along with Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as they arrive at the dinner hosted by Thailand PM for leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping, in Bangkok on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Modi on Friday lauded the passage of Waqf Bill.

“The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity,” Modi said in a post on X.

Key Takeaways
  • The Waqf Bills aim to enhance socio-economic justice for marginalized communities.
  • The legislation promotes transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties.
  • The passage reflects a commitment to inclusive growth within Indian society.

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 08:07 AM IST
