Nine days in a drowning city: A first-hand account of Assam floods

Some families at our camp had procured a stove and a gas cylinder to cook food. Supplies were not easy to get, however. We have been buying our food from a vendor nearby. Till Thursday, the waters were rising and the currents were strong. Unfortunately, I cannot swim. I would hold on to Bijon, with whom by now I had struck a friendship, and together we would wade through the flood waters to the shop to buy food. Roti and subzi, ₹10 a plate. This went on for a few days—till a few NGOs became aware of our location. On Monday, for the first time, one of them sent us hot khichdi to eat.

