Marriage on cards for DK Shivakumar’s daughter with VG Siddhartha’s son

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, DK Shivakumar is in talks with late Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder, VG Siddhartha's family for a possible marriage alliance of his eldest daughter with the latter's son, according to a person aware of the development.

“As far as we know, they are in talks," said one aide of the former minister, requesting anonymity.

The Times of India reported this first on Thursday.

The prospective alliance is between Shivakumar’s elde daughter Aishwarya, and Amartya, 26, son of Siddhartha, who had committed suicide by jumping into Netravathi river in Mangaluru in July 2019. Siddhartha was the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and India’s external affairs minister, SM Krishna.

Siddhartha was allegedly under tremendous pressure to repay creditors amid piling debt and was surrounded by tax authorities over undisclosed income and charges of evasion.

Aishwarya, 22, is one of the trustees at Shivakumar-owned Global Academy of Technology in Bengaluru. She was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September when her father was in Tihar Jail for around 50 days over charges of money laundering.

Shivakumar has been a close aide of Krishna and friend of the family for over two decades and if the alliance does go through, it would be the second high-profile affair in the political circles of Karnataka.

Shivakumar denied to comment on any possible talks of alliance between the two families, stating it was a “personal" matter and that everything was “god’s wish".

There were unconfirmed reports a few years ago that the talks between the two families for an alliance had fallen through.





