Martyr's Day: Modi, Kharge, Mamata, other leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 78th death anniversary

Several top leaders of India took to social media to pour their heartfelt tributes for Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary on Friday.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a leading figure in India's freedom movement, succumbed to bullets on 30 January 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to daily prayers.

January 30 is marked as Martyr's Day.

On the occasion of his 78th death anniversary, the Centre held an all-religious prayer (Sarva-Dharma-Prarthana) and Martyr's Day Ceremony, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and Rajghat Samadhi Committee Chairman Manohar Lal, at the Rajghat in the national capital.

Here's how top leaders remembered Mahatma Gandhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, saying his call for 'swadeshi' is the fundamental principle for a developed India. He said Mahatma Gandhi always laid strong emphasis on 'swadeshi', which is also a fundamental pillar of the government's resolve for a developed and self-reliant India.

“My tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary,” PM Modi said in a post on X. “His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty.”

In another X post, the Prime Minister hailed Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence. “Revered Bapu always emphasised non-violence for the protection of humanity. There is such power in it that can change the world without weapons. Ahimsa param dharmast-thahimsa parantpah, ahimsa paramam satyam yato dharmah pravartate (Nonviolence is the ultimate duty, nonviolence is the ultimate austerity. Nonviolence is the ultimate truth, and it advances the cause of righteousness).”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his death anniversary.

Amit Shah also took to X to may tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. “Millions of salutations to Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The revered Bapu united a nation divided by language, region, and caste, giving the freedom movement its vast expanse. Mahatma Gandhi Ji, who envisioned a glorious India by weaving together Swadeshi, independence, and cleanliness into a single thread, his thoughts will continue to inspire us,” he added.

Senior Minister JP Nadda also paid tribute to the Mahatma, “On the sacred death anniversary of the worshipper of humanity, the embodiment of sacrifice and penance, the pioneer of Swadeshi and self-reliance, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi Ji, I offer him millions of salutations. Revered Bapu, through his ideal and exemplary personality and deeds, spread the message of lifelong truth, non-violence, peace and goodwill across the world.”

“His great thoughts continue to illuminate the path for the countrymen in building a self-reliant and developed India even today. His life philosophy, dedicated to the service of the nation, will forever inspire us to walk on the path of morality, tolerance and service to the people,” he added.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to imbibe the ideals of the Father of the Nation to contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, just and developed India.

“My heartfelt tributes to 'Rashtrapita' Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary,” he wrote in a post on X. “He said Gandhi's steadfast commitment to truth, his unwavering practice of non-violence and his deep compassion for humanity would continue to illuminate the world,” he added.

"Let us imbibe the ideals of Bapu and make our best contribution towards the creation of a prosperous, just and developed India," Adityanath said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals are guiding the country in its quest for a Viksit Bharat. Paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, he said the state has taken a host of measures for development in rural areas by following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence.

“Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi today. His life and ideals continue to guide us in our quest for a Viksit Bharat,” Sarma said. “Following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence, Assam has taken a host of measures to ensure the state's peaceful rise fueled by our rural areas.”

Opposition leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recalled the values he stood for.

Taking to X Kharge wrote, "The Vaishnava is the one who is called truly Vaishnava. Who feels the pain of others, Who helps those in suffering, And whose mind never harbours pride."

He added that the hatred which separated the nation from Bapu could only be countered only on Gandhi's path.

"The very hatred that separated us from Bapu. Its only antidote lies on Bapu's own path, The light of truth, the strength of non-violence, and the compassion of love. Tribute to the Father of the Nation on Martyrs' Day," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Mahatma Gandhi was a thought and an ideology.

In an X post, Gandhi wrote: “Mahatma Gandhi is not a man, but a thought—that thought which an empire once tried, a hateful ideology once tried, and an arrogant power once tried, to erase, all in vain.”

“Yet the Father of the Nation gave us this fundamental mantra along with freedom: that the power of truth is greater than the might of power—and that non-violence and courage are greater than violence and fear,” he added. “This thought cannot be erased, for Gandhi is immortal in the soul of India. Humble tribute to Bapu on his martyrdom day.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and called for actively reviving Gandhian ideals to counter "divisive and violent" forces in society.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Revered salutations on the death anniversary of Gandhiji!”

“Gandhiji's unwavering faith in truth; the immortal Gandhian ideology, woven with the threads of humanity's affection-tolerance, non-violence, compassion, mercy and harmony, can defeat and expose those negative, violent forces that still lurk in new disguises, posing a deadly threat to our country and society,” he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, recalling his ideals of unity and inclusiveness.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, “Solemnly remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhiji's vision of a united, inclusive India is the very soul of our democracy.”

She also emphasised that the principles espoused by the Father of the Nation continue to guide and strengthen India's democratic ethos.