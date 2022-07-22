Maternity care, once a sign of hope in Afghanistan, is faltering under the Taliban4 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 12:55 AM IST
Decades of progress are eroding amid hunger, fleeing hospital staff and curbs on women’s freedom
Decades of progress are eroding amid hunger, fleeing hospital staff and curbs on women’s freedom
KABUL : Decades of progress in maternal and neonatal healthcare, once a flagship indicator of the West’s success in Afghanistan, are eroding due to hunger, fleeing hospital staff and curbs on women’s freedom, doctors and international organizations say.