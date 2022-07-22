Patient numbers at major centers like Malalai Maternity Hospital in Kabul are on the rise for a multitude of reasons linked to the West’s departure after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last summer. The end of the war has made it possible for rural women to travel long distances to access specialized care. Sanctions and the frozen banking system have limited public funding, forcing rural medical facilities to close and straining the already weak healthcare system as a whole. Meanwhile, the economic collapse in Afghanistan has left much of the country on the brink of starvation.