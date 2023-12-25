Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, December 25 greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Narendra Modi said on X, “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all."

“Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi conveyed warm wishes to the nation's people in celebration of Christmas. Across the country, Christmas Eve was marked by widespread festivities, including midnight prayers conducted in various states. The churches adorned themselves with lights, and in Madhya Pradesh, residents even lit firecrackers to partake in the joy of the winter festival.

Taking to his official social media account, X, the Congress leader, said, "Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with love, your homes with happiness, and your lives with peace."

The Congress party posted on X, "The Congress family wishes you all a Merry Christmas and a season filled with love and togetherness. Let us cherish the spirit of unity and compassion during this holiday season!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church hosted midnight mass prayers to commemorate Christmas, and a similar observance took place at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, according to a report by ANI.

Christmas, an annual festival honouring the birth of Jesus Christ, is universally observed on December 25 as both a religious and cultural event by billions of people worldwide. The day is filled with carol singing, the sparkle of Christmas lights, and beautifully adorned Christmas trees, enticing individuals to engage in the festivities and joy on this special occasion.

