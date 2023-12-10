Mayawati designates nephew Akash Anand as successor to lead BSP

Bahujan-Samaj Party chief Mayawati designated nephew Akash Anand as successor to lead BSP on Sunday. As reported by ANI, BSP leader Udayveer Singh said, “BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand (Mayawati's nephew) as her successor." BSP chief Mayawati held a party meeting, given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow. In a post on X, the BSP chief said, “10-12-2023-BSP Press Release-All-India Party Meeting."

Akash Anand holds the official position of BSP's national coordinator.

The decision comes on the heels when the BSP decided to suspend MP Danish Ali, accusing him of involvement in anti-party activities. In response, Ali has refuted the allegations, asserting that he has never engaged in any actions contrary to the party's interests.

Earlie, the party communicated its decision to suspend MP Danish Ali through a written letter.

"You have been told several times not to comment or act, which goes against the policies, ideologies, and discipline of the party. Despite this, you have been acting against the party," the letter read.

"It is important to remind you that till 2018, you were working as a member of Dewe Gowdaji's Janata Party and actively participated in the Karnataka assembly polls, which were fought by the BSP and the Janata Party together in an alliance. After the results of the Karnataka assembly polls, you were given the ticket as a BSP candidate from the Amroha assembly constituency at the request of Dewe Gowdaji. Before this, Dewe Gowdaji had assured that you would follow all the policies and directions given by the party and act in tune with the interests of the party. You also repeated the same," it added.

Leading up to the 2019 general elections, Anand gained media visibility when Mayawati declared that her nephew would become a part of the BSP movement to familiarize himself with the intricacies of politics.

Anand was acknowledged for introducing his aunt to Twitter, which is now recognized as X.

Following the Election Commission's 48-hour campaign ban on Mayawati in 2019, Akash made his debut on the political stage, addressing his first rally and encouraging people to support the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

(With inputs from agencies)

