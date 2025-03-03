Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP after his ‘bahujan movement is not a career’ remark

A day after removing Akash Anand from the party posts, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday expelled her nephew from the party.

Mayawati made the announcement in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was taken "in the interest" of the party and the movement.

The BSP chief expressed displeasure over the response given by Akash Anand following his removal from the posts.

Mayawati also hit out at his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, accusing him of trying to weaken the BSP.

On Monday, calling himself a true worker of the Bahujan Mission and the Bahujan Movement, Anand said patience and determination are the true companions of an individual in such difficult times.

"I will continue to work with full devotion for the party and the mission and fight for the rights of my society till my last breath," he said.

What Mayawati said in X posts — “In the All-India meeting of BSP yesterday, Akash Anand was relieved from all responsibilities including the post of National Coordinator for being in continued influence of his father-in-law Shri Ashok Siddharth, for which he should have repent and shown his maturity [sic].”

— “But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity, but is mostly selfish, arrogant and non-missionary under the influence of his father-in-law [sic].”

— “Therefore, in the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of the venerable Shri Kanshiram ji, Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement [sic].”

What Akash Anand said after expulsion After removal from all posts on Sunday, Akash Anand took to X and said that he remained undeterred, drawing strength from the Bahujan Movement's ideals.

Anand, in a post on X in Hindi on Monday, said, "I am a cadre of Mayawati ji and under her leadership I have learnt unforgettable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty and dedication, all these are not just an idea for me, but the purpose of my life. Every decision of Behan ji (Mayawati) is like a patthar ki lakeer for me (carved in stone). I respect and stand by every decision taken by her. The decision left me emotional, but it is a big challenge now, the test is difficult and there's a long battle ahead [sic]."

