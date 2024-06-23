Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as her successor over a month after removing him

Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as her successor over a month after removing him

Livemint

The decision was announced at Bahujan Samaj Party's office-bearers meeting in Lucknow

Mayawati had earlier decided to remove Akash Anand from the key post, shocking his supporters who feared that the party chief terming him “immature” may give an advantage to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (File Photo)

After removing him from the key post in party over a month ago, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday reinstated her nephew Akash Anand on the post of the party's national coordinator and announced him as her political successor.

The decision was announced at Bahujan Samaj Party's office-bearers meeting in Lucknow. The group was gathered to review the party's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

