After removing him from the key post in party over a month ago, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday reinstated her nephew Akash Anand on the post of the party's national coordinator and announced him as her political successor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was announced at Bahujan Samaj Party's office-bearers meeting in Lucknow. The group was gathered to review the party's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

