Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as her successor over a month after removing him
The decision was announced at Bahujan Samaj Party's office-bearers meeting in Lucknow
After removing him from the key post in party over a month ago, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday reinstated her nephew Akash Anand on the post of the party's national coordinator and announced him as her political successor.
The decision was announced at Bahujan Samaj Party's office-bearers meeting in Lucknow. The group was gathered to review the party's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
