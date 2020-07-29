Mayawati to move SC against BSP-Congress merger in Rajasthan

After the rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati came down heavily on the state government and asked six MLAs of the BSP to not vote in its favour in the event of a trust vote. She has also decided to legally contest the merger of the BSP unit in Rajasthan with the Congress government under Gehlot. The six BSP MLAs had joined Congress last year. “BSP has taken this decision because of repeated betrayal by the Congress. The blame of what happens to their government will go entirely to the party and Gehlot… BSP has no option but to go to court on this issue. We could have gone to court earlier but were waiting for the right time to teach the Congress and Gehlot a lesson. We will take this issue to its logical conclusion and approach the Supreme Court," Mayawati said in a video statement on Tuesday.