Despite ruling Uttar Pradesh four times, Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) has failed to secure any seats in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This marks a stark decline from winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 to zero in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 were declared on June 4, Mayawati's BSP said that the party would meticulously weigh Muslim representation in upcoming elections, asserting that opportunities would be extended only after thorough deliberation, news agency ANI reported.

“We gave enough representation to Muslims in this Lok Sabha election as well as in previous elections, but we did not get adequate support, and they couldn’t understand us well. Therefore, from now onwards, we will only give them opportunity after thinking properly so that the party won’t suffer such loss," BSP said, according to ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-led NDA faced a setback in Uttar Pradesh, securing only 36 seats compared to the 43 seats won by the INDIA bloc. The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav – who is leading the INDIA bloc in UP – alone secured 37 seats. SP emerged as the single largest party in the state. The BJP managed to win only 33 seats.

Also Read: Why former CEA Basu advocates for Chandrababu Naidu's exit from the NDA The Congress, an ally of the SP, won six seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won two seats, while Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S) secured one. Both parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a vigorous campaign in the state led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won from his Varanasi constituency by a significant margin, the BJP suffered losses.

SP chief Yadav posted on X that UP has again shown a new direction for the country. He described it as a victory for upholding the Constitution and democracy and ensuring social justice. He emphasized that it was a triumph against divisive politics and credited the win to the unity of the INDIA coalition and PDA (Pichada, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 62 out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!