MCD polls: Nadda takes jibe at Kejriwal, claims ‘AAP will lose all seats’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will lose the deposit on all 67 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and will meet a similar fate in the Gujarat polls, according to the news agency PTI.
Addressing a public meeting for the Delhi civic polls in Patel Nagar, the BJP chief cited development works done by the ruling party in the municipal corporation and challenged the Kejriwal government's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to show even two works done by his government in the national capital.
"In Himachal, they are contesting all the 67 Assembly seats. I can give in writing that they will lose the deposit on all these seats. They will meet a similar fate in Gujarat also," he said.
Nadda launched a scathing attack at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and said that he contested Lok Sabha polls against Narendra Modi in Varanasi and licked the dust, as per PTI reports.
The Kejriwal-led AAP had also contested Assembly elections on all constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa where its candidates lost deposits on most of the seats. He also stated that AAP's CM candidate in Uttarakhand joined the saffron party as did the party's Himachal Pradesh state president.
"In Delhi, the municipal corporations regularised temporary employees, set up 17 multilevel parking, installed LED street lights, established smart classes in 907 schools, opened 52 new schools including one in Lajpat Nagar that is “one of the best in the world," increased 3,200 new beds in its hospitals, set up new health centers and dispensaries, besides other works," he said.
“They (AAP) arranged health facilities even in jail by providing massage facilities. In the field of education also they did good work and changed a rapist into a therapist," Nadda said, referring to purported videos of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seen getting massages in Tihar prison.
The elections for 250 wards of MCD will be held on December 4.
