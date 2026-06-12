Meenakshi Natarajan out, all 3 BJP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha from MP; SC to hear Congress plea today

All three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates have been elected unopposed in the biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, even as Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court against the rejection of her nomination.

Returning Officer Arvind Sharma announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agarwal and Mahesh Kewat have been elected unopposed on 11 June.

Also Read | Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC against RS nomination rejection

The trio visited the assembly complex in Bhopal and collected their certificates of victory before displaying them to the media. They also met state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal later.

"Your dedication to the organisation, tireless hard work, and extensive experience in public service will undoubtedly present issues of Madhya Pradesh and national interest, effectively in the Upper House of Parliament. I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you will all play a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India in 2047 and will provide new energy to the aspirations of the people," Khandelwal said in a post on X, wishing the three leaders a successful parliamentary term.

The Congress had nominated Meenakshi Natarajan as its sole candidate, but returning officer Sharma rejected her nomination on Tuesday on the ground that she concealed information about a court complaint filed against her in Telangana in the Form 26 submitted with her nomination. BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat had filed a complaint in this regard.

SC to hear Natarajan's plea today The Supreme Court would hear Natarajan's petition against the Returning Officer's decision on Friday.

A partial working day bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar, however, also questioned how the petition was maintainable while the election process was ongoing.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Natarajan, argued before the Supreme Court on Thursday that a candidate is required to disclose only the criminal cases carrying a minimum sentence of at least two years, whereas in the present case, only summons have been issued.

Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh was scheduled for June 18. These seats were to fall vacant with the expiry of the terms of BJP's George Kurien and Sumer Singh Solanki and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on June 21.

The BJP has 164 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly while the Congress has 62 MLAs eligible to vote. With each Rajya Sabha candidate requiring 58 votes to win, the BJP was assured of winning two seats comfortably, while the Congress had enough votes to win a single seat.

But the saffron party fielded a third candidate, whose victory would have depended on cross-voting or abstention by opposition members had polling taken place.

Speaking to PTI Videos, former principal secretary of the Madhya Pradesh assembly Bhagwandev Israni opined that Natarajan was not required to disclose the case in question against her as no FIR or charge sheet had been filed.

Natarajan was not given a chance by the authorities, he said, adding that the Election Commission needs to intervene as courts generally do not look into such matters once the election process begins.

Under section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a contesting candidate must declare pending criminal cases in which one is accused of an offence punishable with imprisonment of two years or more only if a competent court has framed charges, said Israni.

I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you will all play a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India in 2047.

Congress leaders had approached the Election Commission on Wednesday, but no decision was taken, he noted.