Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination rejected: What led to setback for Congress, and what happens next?

A Congress delegation will meet the Election Commission today over the rejection of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the 18 June Rajya Sabha polls.

The party has been given time by the Election Commission (EC), and the meeting has now been scheduled for 12 noon today. The poll authority has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, inviting a party delegation to discuss the rejection of Natarajan's nomination.

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"I am directed to refer to the party’s letter dated 09.06.2026 on the subject cited above and to state that the Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of Indian National Congress for an interaction at 1200 Noon on 10.06.2026 (Wednesday) at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi," the EC's letter read.

What is the issue? The upcoming elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn in Bhopal on 9 June, as the nomination of Natarajan was rejected on charges of concealing information about a case in her affidavit.

"The returning officer has rejected Natarajan's nomination on the grounds of hiding information about a case," an MP Assembly official told news agency PTI.

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A complaint was submitted by the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Mahesh Kewat to the returning officer, alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.

Sanket Gupta, the lawyer representing Kewat, told reporters that a criminal case is pending against Natarajan in a Telangana court, which has not been mentioned in her affidavit.

Setback for Congress? Congress party denied the allegation. Several Congress leaders, including the party's general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, reached the office of the Election Commission of India against the cancellation of the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

“Jairam Ramesh is not being allowed to enter,” news agency ANI said.

Senior leader and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal said it is a complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the Congress. He called the rejection a “blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner.”

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"The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the INC," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"This shows the BJP’s hollow commitment to the Constitution and democracy. At every step of the way, they are hell-bent on Vote Chori - one way or another," Venugopal said.

What did Meenakshi Natarajan say? Earlier, after the rejection of her nomination, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan accused the BJP of “doing the politics of muzzling the democracy, the Constitution.”

“When the number of members was not adequate, and the BJP fielded a third candidate, it all started from there, and we started to understand that they are doing the politics of muzzling the democracy, the constitution," she said.

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What was limited to vote theft has now become seat theft, she alleged.

"When they felt this was a united house and not a divided house, then, in the guise of a legal notice, which was not taken cognisance of, they challenged the election petition; both advocates presented their arguments, which were not heard, and the decision came. Their intention has become clear. This is not about one candidature, there is a serious situation in the country. We will challenge this...," Nataranjan said.

MP assembly numbers for Rajya Sabha MP Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh are going to the polls on 18 June. The BJP has fielded three candidates, while the Congress fielded one, Meenakshi Natarajan.

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With the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's effective strength being 229, a candidate requires 58 first-preference votes to win. So, the ruling BJP, which has 164 MLAs, is assured of winning two seats with 116 votes, while the Congress, which has 62 MLAs, can win one seat.

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However, the nomination of the Congress candidate has now been rejected.

This shows the BJP’s hollow commitment to the Constitution and democracy. At every step of the way, they are hell-bent on Vote Chori - one way or another.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, amid allegations of BJP poaching attempts, the Congress reportedly shifted 35 of its 62 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru.

(With agency inputs)