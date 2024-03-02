Meet Bansuri Swaraj — Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Lok Sabha poll debutant and BJP's New Delhi candidate
BJP's first candidate list out for Lok Sabha polls: Bansuri Swaraj will contest as a BJP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat for the first time ever. She is the daughter of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Know more about her here
Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, is all set to enter the poll fray for the first time ever. Bansuri Swaraj has been declared a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.