Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, is all set to enter the poll fray for the first time ever. Bansuri Swaraj has been declared a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

After getting a BJP ticker from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Bansuri Swaraj said, "I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, (BJP national chief) JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'ab ki baar 400 paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'PradhanSewak' for the third time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know about Bansuri Swaraj:

She is an advocate with the Supreme Court of India and has over 15 years of experience in the legal profession. According to W20 (Women 20, official G20 engagement group focused on gender equity) India website, Bansuri Swaraj was enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in the year 2007.

Bansuri Swaraj holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Warwick. She later pursued a law degree at the BPP Law School in London. She qualified as a Barrister at Law, and was called to the bar from the Hon’ble Inn of Inner Temple, London. She also hold a Masters of Studies degree from St. Catherine's College at the University of Oxford. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swaraj has represented several high profile clients in contentious litigation across various judicial fora, the W20 website says. "Her professional portfolio has an eclectic mix of dealing with disputes involving contracts, real estate, tax, international commercial arbitrations, as well as several criminal trials. Ms. Swaraj has been appointed as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Haryana, in conjunction with running of her private practice," it adds.

Bansuri Swaraj was appointed as the co-convenor of the BJP Delhi's legal cell last year.

