Meet Darshan Hiranandani, billionaire who has been named in bribery allegations linked to Mahua Moitra
BJP MP has alleged that Darshan Hiranandani, son of Indian billionaire businessman Niranjan Hiranandani, used to give bribes to TMC MP Mahua Moitra in exchange for her raising the specific question in the Parliament.
In the Indian political sphere, a business tycoon has found himself caught in a controversy, as the rivalry between the ruling BJP government and West Bengal's Trinamool Congress has hit a new level.
