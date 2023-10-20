In the Indian political sphere, a business tycoon has found himself caught in a controversy, as the rivalry between the ruling BJP government and West Bengal's Trinamool Congress has hit a new level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of taking bribes to ask questions in Parliament.

According to Dubey, it was Darshan Hiranandani, son of Indian billionaire businessman Niranjan Hiranandani, who used to give bribes to Moitra in exchange for her raising the specific question in the Parliament.

Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urger for TMC MP's "immediate suspension' from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts".

The businessman has acknowledged claims that he used the TMC MP's login credentials to pose questions on the Adani group himself.

Hiranandani then claimed that the TMC MP also demanded favours and gifts from him.

Who is Darshan Hiranadani? He is the son of property tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani and holds a key position in his father's real estate empire. He is involved in realty projects in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Darshan is an MBA graduate and completed a Bachelor of Science degree from the prestigious Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.

Darshan Hiranandani is significantly engaged in managing the group's international real estate ventures.

In recent years, he has been actively diversifying the Hiranandani Group's business interests such as ventures in emerging sectors like data centres, cloud computing, energy, and industrial warehousing. Darshan Hiranandani holds leadership roles in H-Energy Pvt and oversees the operation of data centres in Navi Mumbai and Noida.

About Hiranandani group: The Group came into existence in 1978 and has been a real estate developer for more than 40 years. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani is a Co-Founder and Managing Director, of the Hiranandani Group of Companies.

