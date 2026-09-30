Meet Dhanraj Nathwani, top Reliance executive who is Akhilesh Yadav’s surprise pick for UP Rajya Sabha polls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Both candidates will file their nominations on Wednesday, 30 September. Polling will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM on 16 October, followed by the counting of votes on the same day.

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Dhanraj Nathwani, considered very close to Ambani family, thanked party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the “trust and confidence” placed in him after filing his nomination for the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh.

Dhanraj Nathwani filed his nomination papers in Lucknow in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, marking his entry into a new phase of public life. In a post on X, Nathwani expressed his gratitude to the SP chief for nominating him as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honourable National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji for nominating me as the Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh,” Nathwani said.

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“Today, in Lucknow, in the presence of the Honourable Akhilesh Yadav Ji, I filed my nomination for Rajya Sabha as I step into this new phase of public life. I offer my heartfelt thanks to all of you for your affection, trust, and best wishes,” he added.

Who is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani? Born to Parimal Nathwani and Varsha Nathwani on February 5, 1986, Dhanraj Nathwani holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business from Regents Business School, London. He then completed an MBA in Corporate Law and Public Relations from the National Institute of Management.

Nathwani is a senior corporate executive with Reliance Industries. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently Group President at the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, and also a director at Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd.

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His profile describes him as an industrialist and institutional strategist with responsibilities spanning manufacturing, infrastructure, new energy, defence and real estate, according to news agencies.

Dhanraj's father, Parimal Nathwani, is also a Rajya Sabha MP but from the NDA camp. He entered the Upper House for a fourth term — this time from Jharkhand a few months ago.

Board Member of Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited According to his profile, Dhanraj Nathwani is a Board Member of Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited and oversees the Jamnagar manufacturing divisions as well as strategic responsibilities related to Reliance Jio in Gujarat. He also leads the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) vertical and oversees construction and infrastructure projects across the Reliance ecosystem.

Dhanraj Nathwani serves as President of the Gujarat Cricket Association, where his profile highlights work related to governance, infrastructure and grassroots cricket development. The association administers the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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His profile also lists associations with several educational, environmental, wildlife and heritage institutions, including the Gujarat State Board for Wildlife, Pandit Dindayal Energy University, Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute and GLS University.

About UP Rajya Sabha elections The Rajya Sabha elections have been necessitated due to the expiry of the terms of nine Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma, BJP leaders Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal and Seema Dwivedi, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Ramji Gautam, on 25 November.

Puri and Verma will have to secure re-election to continue as Union ministers.

The 10th seat felt vacant after former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma resigned from the Upper House following his appointment as Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Based on the current strength of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP-led alliance is poised to win 8 seats, while the SP, with Congress support, can secure 2, according to an analysis of the numbers.

A contest could arise if more candidates are fielded than the available seats, with cross-voting potentially becoming a factor.

I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honourable National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji for nominating me as the Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission has announced polling for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, including 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, on 16 October. The terms of the sitting members are scheduled to expire on 25 November.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways Dhanraj Nathwani's nomination reflects strategic political alliances in Uttar Pradesh.

The dynamics of Rajya Sabha elections can significantly influence political landscapes in states.

The merging of corporate leaders into politics indicates a trend towards experienced executives in governance roles.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.