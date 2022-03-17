Meet Jeevan Jyot Kaur: The 'Padwoman' of Punjab who trumped Sidhu and Majithia

Long before the country heard of Jeevan Jyot Kaur, the 50-year-old politician emerged as one of AAP’s most important giant slayers in the 2022 polls. Punjab knew her as the state's own 'Padwoman', who actively promoted reusable sanitary pads, but it is a new role that she had been hesitant to slip in. It was 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was looking for a shrewd party worker for its Punjab wing and had considered Jeevan for the position. "Initially, I didn't want to join. I was working as a social activist and thought it was unnecessary to join a political party. However, I contemplated my decision later. Also, my mother, who is a die-hard fan of Arvind Kejriwal, convinced me to join AAP." says Kaur.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}