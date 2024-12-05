Maharashtra govt formation: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took oath as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, succeeding Eknath Shinde in a grand ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Bollywood celebrities and cricketers.

Fadnavis has become the Chief Minister for the third time. He is also the only second CM to complete the full tenure (from 2014 to 2019) as well as to serve the shortest tenure of just three days in 2019.

At the end of his first tenure in the top post in 2019, Fadnavis said, “Mi Punha Ye-in (I will be back)”. However, the opposition mocked him over the resolution when he had to sit in the opposition. Fadnavis assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition after his government collapsed after just 72 hours.

Here's all you need to know about the education, political journey and net worth of Devendra Fadnavis. — Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970, into a middle-class family in Nagpur.

— The BJP leader holds a graduate degree in law, a postgraduate degree in business management, and a diploma in project management from D.S.E. Berlin.

— At 22, Fadnavis became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at age 27.

— Fadnavis contested his first assembly election in 1999 and won. Subsequently, he was elected as an MLA for six consecutive terms.

— From 2014 to 2019, Fadnavis served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

— He became the second-youngest CM in the state's history after Sharad Pawar.

— The campaigns for the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra were led by Fadnavis.

Portfolios Devendra Fadnavis held Since 2014, Devendra Fadnavis has held several key portfolios. The portfolios including Home, General Administration, Law and Judiciary, Information & Public Relations, IT, Urban Development and Ports.

— Corporator, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (1992-97 and 1997-2001)

— Mayor, City of Nagpur / Mayor in Council (1997 to 2001)

— Member, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1999-2004, 2004-2009, 2009-2014, 2014-2019, 2019-2024, 2014 till date)

— Chief Minister (2014-2019)

— Leader of Opposition (2019-2022)

— Deputy Chief Minister(2022-2024)

Flagship schemes Devendra Fadnavis spearheaded several flagship projects — Samruddhi Expressway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krishi Sanman Scheme, Jal Yukt Shivar Abhiyan.

Fadnavis' net worth Fadnavis declared a net worth of about ₹5.2 crore in his election affidavit. This includes ₹56 lakh as movable and ₹4.6 crore as immovable assets comprising agricultural land and residential properties.