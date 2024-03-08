Meet the Other Trump Who’s About to Lead the GOP
Alex Leary , John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Mar 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryIncoming Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump is Donald Trump’s ‘secret weapon.’
HOUSTON—Donald Trump was on his campaign plane during his first run for the White House when he noticed a woman on Fox News vigorously defending him. It took him a few moments to realize, with shock, that it was his daughter-in-law.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less