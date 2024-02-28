Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress MLA, Vikramaditya Singh, resigned from his ministerial post, deepening the crisis for the Congress-led government in the state, a day after it lost the Rajya Sabha elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite having a clear majority.

Singh said he quit because the voices of MLAs were being stifled in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government for the last one year. Royal turns rebel Vikramaditya Singh was born on October 17, 1989, to the royal Rajput family of the princely state of Bushahr. Thirty-four-year-old Singh is the son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, late Virbhadra Singh, arguably the tallest leader in the hill state. Singh also accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of disrespecting his father, who had been the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh six times. Also Read : Himachal Pradesh: DK Shivakumar enroute to Shimla to resolve Congress political crisis as MLA Vikramaditya resigns Singh's mother, Pratibha Singh, is a Member of Parliament from Mandi's Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. His sister, Abhilasha Kumari, is a former judge and a member of the Judicial Member of the Lokpal Committee of India.

On July 10, 2021, two days after his father's death, Vikramaditya Singh was crowned the titular king of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr during a private ceremony at Padam Palace in Rampur.

After his early schooling at Shimla's Bishop Cotton School, Vikramaditya did his graduation and post-graduation in History from Delhi University. He did his Bachelor's in History from Hansraj College, Delhi and Master's from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns day after Rajya Sabha election results

Political journey

Vikramaditya Singh is the MLA from Shimla Rural constituency. His political journey started in 2013 when he associated himself with the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. He was elected as Himachal Pradesh State Youth Congress president in 2013. In 2017, he won from Shimla Rural constituency as the Member of Legislative Assembly for Himachal Pradesh for the first time.

Vikramaditya won the seat again in 2022. On January 8, 2023, it was the first time in history when father-son duo Virbhadra Singh and Vikramaditya Singh took oath as MLAs for the same assembly. Never before had a father and son been members of the same house in Himachal Pradesh. Vikramaditya was made minister of PWD, Youth Services & Sports, and Urban Development Minister in the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government.

Last month, Vikramaditya visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya, thus defying the Congress leadership's stance. In fact, he was hosted as a state guest of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!