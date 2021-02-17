Meghalaya govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by 7

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹7 approximately in the state.

"Both prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by approximately by ₹7. It is being done primarily to ensure that the consumers are not affected by the high prices in order to give some relief to them," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media persons.

Pointing out that prices of petrol and diesel reached 91.26 ₹per litre and 84.23 ₹per litre in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Keeping this aspect in mind and the fact that consumers are being affected and despite the fact that the state is facing financial issues and the VAT that we have collected from petrol and diesel has helped the state in difficult times of COVID-19, the government has decided that we will be reducing the VAT for petrol and diesel".

The government will reduce the VAT for petrol from 31.62 per cent or ₹17.60 per litre to 20 per cent or ₹15 per litre. "The VAT on diesel has been reduced from 22.59percent or ₹12.50 per litre to 12 per cent or ₹9 per litre," the Chief Minister said.

By reducing the VAT, the price of petrol in Shillong will come down from ₹91.26 to ₹85.86 per litre while the price of diesel will come down from ₹84.23 to ₹79.13 per litre, he said.

Meanwhile, Sangma tweeted: "In addition to the previous rebate of ₹2 per litre, Meghalaya Government has decided to reduce the petrol price further by ₹5.4 per litre and diesel by ₹5.1 per litre to offer relief to consumers of Meghalaya with a slight variation in different districts of the state."

