Meghalaya govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by 7

Pointing out that prices of petrol and diesel reached 91.26 ₹per litre and 84.23 ₹per litre in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Keeping this aspect in mind and the fact that consumers are being affected and despite the fact that the state is facing financial issues and the VAT that we have collected from petrol and diesel has helped the state in difficult times of COVID-19, the government has decided that we will be reducing the VAT for petrol and diesel".