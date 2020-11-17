Mehbooba hits back at Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks, saying such comments were aimed at diverting people's attention from rising unemployment and inflation.

Mehbooba said "BJP's stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours and political opponents as internal and imagined enemies is far too predictable now".

"Love jihad, tukde tukde and now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of (issues) like rising unemployment and inflation," she said.

The PDP chief also wondered whether fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. "BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front," she said.

"Old habits die hard. Earlier BJP's narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India's sovereignty and they are now using 'Gupkar Gang' euphemism to project us as anti-nationals. Irony died a million deaths since it's BJP itself that violates the constitution day in and day out," she tweeted.

She was reacting to a series of tweets by Shah calling the alliance of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as 'Gupkar Gang'.

Shah also said it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest and questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed to demand the restoration of Article 370, scrapped last year.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah pointed to the "frustration" of the minister at the Jammu and Kashmir alliance's decision to contest elections.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, "I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon'ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People's Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP and newly formed King's party a free run in J-K. We didn't oblige them."

"Only in J-K can leaders be detained and called anti-national for participating in elections and supporting the democratic process. The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled "corrupt and anti-national," he added.

Abdullah said that Gupkar alliance is not a gang.

"We are not a "gang" Amit Shah ji, we are a legitimate political alliance having fought and continuing to fight elections, much to your disappointment," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

