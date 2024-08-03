‘Member of Aurangzeb fan club’: Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s speech, says ‘mind badly affected by…’

BJP leaders lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday after he accused the former ally of indulging in ‘power jihad’ by breaking political parties to form a government.

Published3 Aug 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Senior politician Uddhav Thackeray sparked outrage on Saturday after accusing the BJP of indulging in ‘power jihad’. He also accused the Eknath Shinde-led ruling dispensation of bribing voters through revdis or freebies. The remarks prompted a sharp rebuttal from the BJP with politicians claiming that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister had “lost his mental balance”.

“Uddhav Thackeray is a frustrated person and this frustration has affected his mind badly. After today's speech, he has shown that he is indeed a member of the Aurangzeb fan club,” said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“I think Uddhav Thackeray has lost his mental balance. He had earlier made wrong comments on PM Modi, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Today, he made wrong comments about the Home Minister of India Amit Shah...Elections are very far, I don't know till then what kind of wrong comments will he make,” added state Minister Girish Mahajan.

Also Read | Hindu outfit workers offer ‘Gangajal’ at Taj Mahal, arrested; video goes viral

“If Muslims are with us after we explained to them our Hindutva, then we are (according to the BJP) the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Then what you are doing is power jihad,” Thackeray had insisted during a Shiv Sankalp rally in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies)

