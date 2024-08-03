BJP leaders lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday after he accused the former ally of indulging in ‘power jihad’ by breaking political parties to form a government.

“Uddhav Thackeray is a frustrated person and this frustration has affected his mind badly. After today's speech, he has shown that he is indeed a member of the Aurangzeb fan club," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"I think Uddhav Thackeray has lost his mental balance. He had earlier made wrong comments on PM Modi, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Today, he made wrong comments about the Home Minister of India Amit Shah...Elections are very far, I don't know till then what kind of wrong comments will he make," added state Minister Girish Mahajan.

“If Muslims are with us after we explained to them our Hindutva, then we are (according to the BJP) the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Then what you are doing is power jihad," Thackeray had insisted during a Shiv Sankalp rally in Pune.