Mental illness widespread among India’s death row inmates: Study

The findings add to the debate over India’s continued use of the death penalty. As of 2020, India is one of just 55 countries to retain the death penalty, while 109 have abolished it in law, 28 in practice, and eight use it for exceptional circumstances such as war crimes, according to Amnesty International. The executions in the 2012 sexual assault and murder case made India one of 18 countries to have carried out the punishment in 2020.