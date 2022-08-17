Merrick Garland, the Washington Post and the nuclear story4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:09 PM IST
If the threat is genuine, why didn’t the Justice Department treat it that way?
If papers in former President Donald Trump’s home represented such a grave threat to national security, why did the Justice Department take so long to act on it? Among the implausible details of this disturbing story has been that after a Justice official and several FBI agents visited Mar-a-Lago in early June, Justice waited several days before merely requesting that a stronger lock be placed on the door of a storage room and then waited roughly two months before seeking a warrant. Now a new report makes the theory of a significant security threat even harder to credit.