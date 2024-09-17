Meta bans Russia’s RT from Facebook, Instagram for ‘foreign interference’ | Mint

Meta bans Russia’s RT from Facebook, Instagram for ‘foreign interference’
SummaryThe ban follows U.S. sanctions against the media outlet for alleged attempts to interfere in foreign elections.
Facebook owner Meta Platforms is kicking Russian TV channel RT off its apps, depriving the Kremlin-backed media outlet of one of its biggest remaining distribution platforms in the West.
