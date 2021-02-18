'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP in poll-bound Kerala

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, who is popularly known as the "Metro Man", is ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, said the Kerala state party president E Surendran on Thursday.

He will formally join the party during its 'Vijaya Yathra', a rath yatra in Kerala ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

Sreedharan had recently said that only the BJP can ensure justice in Kerala, adding that he was ready to contest if the party said so.

The rath yatra will be launched on February 21 from Kasaragod and will culminate at Thiruvananthapuram around the first week of March.

The yatra would be launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several cabinet ministers and top post holders in the party would lead the rath yatra throughout the event.

Kerala is scheduled to go to polls in April. In 2016 assembly elections out of 140 seats, BJP had won one seat - Nemom. The senior leaders believe that the party is likely to improve its performance in the upcoming elections.

Sreedharan retired as chief of Delhi Metro on December 31, 2011. He is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro.

He was also appointed as the Principal Advisor of the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) in February 2014. The Metro Man submitted his resignation from MLRC in 2019 citing health issue.

He was appointed by the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve on the United Nations's high-level advisory group on Sustainable Transport (HLAG-ST) for a period of three years in 2015.

