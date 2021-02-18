Metroman E Sreedharan says will contest in Kerala Assembly polls if BJP asks

E Sreedharan, fondly known as 'Metroman', on Thursday expressed his wish to contest Kerala Assembly polls. Confirming the news of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sreedharan said, "Yes, I will be joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," news agency ANI reported.

Asked whether he is eager to contest in upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, the former Delhi metro chief answered,"If the BJP asks me to contest I will. It is for them to decide the constituency. A lot of development works can be done and I hope to do it by joining BJP." The Assembly elections in the southern state is scheduled to be held between April-May.

"If Kerala has to develop then its infrastructure and industries have to develop," he mentioned.

Kerala state president K Surendran said in Kozhikode that Sreedharan would join the party during the Vijay Yatra that will commence from Kasaragod on 21 February. Surendran, the former chief of Delhi Metro is known to change the face of public transport system in the country.

"He will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yatra. Both fronts - LDF and UDF in Kerala have opposed him on several occasions. When Sreedharan opposed Kerala's practice of taking commission under the guise of development activities, Oommen Chandy opposed him. Pinarayi Vijayan's approach was similar," he said.

Surendran added many other prominent people would be joining BJP in the coming days.

