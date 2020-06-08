MGNREGA has endured six years of a hostile government: Sonia Gandhi

In an editorial published in The Indian Express on Monday, titled 'This isn’t BJP vs Congress', Gandhi said “It (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) is rational because it puts money directly in the hands of those who need it most. It has proved its worth in the years it has been in existence, even enduring six years of a hostile government. A government that sought to denigrate it, undermine it has come to reluctantly rely on it."