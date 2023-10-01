Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday claimed that a Delhi-bound flight of party leaders, who wanted to join the MGNREGA protest in the national capital on October 2 and 3, has been cancelled. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the TMC leader said, “First, they abruptly cancel special train services from Kol to Del to prevent those who were to travel to participate in protests on Oct 2 & 3, demanding 10s of 1000s of crores owed to Bengal by BJP Union govt." “Now a flight gets cancelled! Try as you might, we WILL TAKE YOU ON," Derek O'Brien further wrote on the microblogging site. TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also stated that the flights are getting cancelled from Kolkata to Delhi, after the cancellation of a special train. “First a special train is cancelled. Now the flights are getting cancelled! But Delhi belongs to all of us. And get there we shall. And protest we will," Moitra wrote on X.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Susmita Dev hit out at the central government over the refusal to provide special trains to MGNREGA job cardholders from West Bengal to reach Delhi and said that they were ready for the flight.

“BJP has practically declared war on the people of Bengal who want to come to Delhi to protest for their rightful dues from the Union government on October 2 and 3. First, they summoned National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee through the ED," the TMC leader said as quoted by ANI.

“Now, since he is determined to come to Delhi, they have refused to give special trains for the people of Bengal to reach Delhi...The people of Bengal have met this challenge by getting into buses and coming by road which is going to take them very long but they are ready for the fight," she added.

Thousands of MGNREGA job cardholders from West Bengal have left for the national capital, in several buses arranged by TMC, for a protest scheduled on October 2 and 3 against the alleged withholding of funds by the Centre.

The protesters, under the banner of 'Dilli Cholo: A fight for our rights!', will raise their voices for the payment of alleged arrears for 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

The TMC is scheduled to hold a mega protest at Delhi's Raj Ghat on October 2 and 3, against the central government for delay in release of funds to West Bengal.

