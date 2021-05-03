Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >MHA asks West Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

MHA asks West Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

BJP office and shops vandalized by unidentified people, in Ghoshpara road of Bhatpara.
1 min read . 10:03 PM IST PTI

The BJP has alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state.

The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.

Political workers, including from BJP, were allegedly targeted by opponents since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the ruling Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.

"MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state," a spokesperson tweeted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to maintain peace and asked them not to fall prey to provocations.

