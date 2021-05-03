This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MHA asks West Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence
1 min read.10:03 PM ISTPTI
The BJP has alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state.
The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.
Political workers, including from BJP, were allegedly targeted by opponents since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the ruling Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.
