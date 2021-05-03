MHA asks West Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

BJP office and shops vandalized by unidentified people, in Ghoshpara road of Bhatpara.

1 min read . 10:03 PM IST

The BJP has alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state.