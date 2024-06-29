Michelle Obama speculated to replace Joe Biden after Presidential debate; Barack Obama says, ‘a fight between…’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is predicted to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee at the Democratic National Convention in August, following criticism of Biden's debate performance.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated04:26 PM IST
Joe Biden's verbal stumbles and occasionally meandering responses in the debate heightened voter concerns that he might not be fit to serve another four-year term
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is likely to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee and the change is likely to come at the Democratic National Convention in August, i.e. just three months before the election.

This comes after Biden's performance at the first presidential debate was highly criticised by political analysts and news organisations.

Following the debate, US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared similar thoughts on his podcast, where he said, “The odds are north of 80% that the Democratic Party will remove Joe Biden from the ticket and replace him with Michelle Obama because Biden did so disastrously badly tonight that Democrats across the country are in utter freefall and complete panic.”

This prediction follows the first presidential debate, where Biden's performance received widespread criticism from political analysts and news organizations. Some strategists are reportedly considering ways to replace Biden on the ballot.

Meanwhile, New York Times and Politico reports said, there is growing concern within the Democratic Party regarding President Joe Biden's reelection campaign and discussing replacing Biden on the ticket, citing his “hoarse and halting voice”, “unclear” answers and “struggle” to finish his thoughts”

In a similar note, Nikki Haley said on X (formerly Twitter), "Mark my words... Biden will not be the Democratic nominee. Republicans, get your guard up!"

 

Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that Democratic Party was using Biden as a "sacrificial lamb"

Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, said, ‘bad debate nights happen’ but in the end it is a choice between ‘someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself’

 

Biden's verbal stumbles and occasionally meandering responses in the debate heightened voter concerns that he might not be fit to serve another four-year term and prompted some of his fellow Democrats to wonder whether they could replace him as their candidate for the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Biden also acknowledges age, bad debate performance saying, "I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to," he said

However, "I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high," Biden said.

Campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said there were no conversations taking place about that possibility. "We'd rather have one bad night than a candidate with a bad vision for where he wants to take the country," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

