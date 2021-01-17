Miffed TMC MP Satabdi Roy named West Bengal state unit vice-president

The actor-politician had said it would be "unethical to look for other options" when the party is facing a tough fight. Polls to 294-member Bengal assembly are due in April-May. Banerjee's party is witnessing exodus of its disgruntled leaders to a resurgent saffron party which is making all efforts to win the state after an impressive performance in the 2019 Parliamentary election winning 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC tally of 22. Last month, Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leaders including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP, setting off a churning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behind him. In the rejig in the TMC, the party announced new names for the state committee which included Moazzem Hossain and Shankar Chakraborty in addition to Satabdi Roy.