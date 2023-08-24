Mike Pence calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘rookie’: ‘Not the time for on-the-job training,’ says former US vice president1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, positioned himself as an outsider during the Republican debate but faced pushback from Mike Pence.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old technology entrepreneur, emerged as an unexpected presence at the Republican National Committee Debate in Milwaukee. He positioned himself alongside established figures like former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.