Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, positioned himself as an outsider during the Republican debate but faced pushback from Mike Pence.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old technology entrepreneur, emerged as an unexpected presence at the Republican National Committee Debate in Milwaukee. He positioned himself alongside established figures like former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramaswamy's sudden rise in recent polls led to his prominent position on the stage, seated next to Governor DeSantis. As the debate unfolded, Ramaswamy wasted no time in showcasing his polished demeanour and messaging. He highlighted his personal story of immigrant parents and his success as a tech entrepreneur, boasting the ability to found billion-dollar companies.

Also Read: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sparks controversy with 9/11 comment However, Ramaswamy's attempt to differentiate himself from his opponents took an assertive turn. He strategically positioned himself as the outsider, claiming to be the sole candidate not influenced by vested interests. In a sharp verbal exchange, he labelled his competitors as "super PAC puppets" who relied on rehearsed slogans to undermine his campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivek Ramaswamy vs Mike Pence Former Vice President Mike Pence, a heavyweight in the Republican sphere, countered Ramaswamy's outsider stance by leveraging his extensive political background. Pence emphasised his vast experience as vice president, congressman, and governor. He asserted his readiness for the role and presented himself as the most qualified conservative contender in the race.

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training," Pence said taking a jibe at relatively-inexperienced Ramaswamy. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie."

Also Read: Biden slams Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over ‘climate change hoax’ remark "I think I am unquestionably the best prepared, the most tested, the most qualified and proven conservative in this race," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Vivek recently said, 'A president can't do everything.' Well, I've got news for you, Vivek. I've been in the hallway and the West Wing. A president of the United States has to confront every crisis facing America," Pence said.

Pence defends Donald Trump's policies Pence also defended the policies of the Donald Trump administration, drawing on his track record in various governmental roles. He outlined his commitment to restoring economic growth and fiscal responsibility, asserting his capability to navigate multiple challenges facing the nation.