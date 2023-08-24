Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Mike Pence calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘rookie’: ‘Not the time for on-the-job training,’ says former US vice president

Mike Pence calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘rookie’: ‘Not the time for on-the-job training,’ says former US vice president

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, positioned himself as an outsider during the Republican debate but faced pushback from Mike Pence.

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Vivek Ramaswamy during the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old technology entrepreneur, emerged as an unexpected presence at the Republican National Committee Debate in Milwaukee. He positioned himself alongside established figures like former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Ramaswamy's sudden rise in recent polls led to his prominent position on the stage, seated next to Governor DeSantis. As the debate unfolded, Ramaswamy wasted no time in showcasing his polished demeanour and messaging. He highlighted his personal story of immigrant parents and his success as a tech entrepreneur, boasting the ability to found billion-dollar companies.

Also Read: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sparks controversy with 9/11 comment

However, Ramaswamy's attempt to differentiate himself from his opponents took an assertive turn. He strategically positioned himself as the outsider, claiming to be the sole candidate not influenced by vested interests. In a sharp verbal exchange, he labelled his competitors as "super PAC puppets" who relied on rehearsed slogans to undermine his campaign.

Vivek Ramaswamy vs Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a heavyweight in the Republican sphere, countered Ramaswamy's outsider stance by leveraging his extensive political background. Pence emphasised his vast experience as vice president, congressman, and governor. He asserted his readiness for the role and presented himself as the most qualified conservative contender in the race.

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training," Pence said taking a jibe at relatively-inexperienced Ramaswamy. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie."

Also Read: Biden slams Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over ‘climate change hoax’ remark

"I think I am unquestionably the best prepared, the most tested, the most qualified and proven conservative in this race," he added.

"Vivek recently said, 'A president can't do everything.' Well, I've got news for you, Vivek. I've been in the hallway and the West Wing. A president of the United States has to confront every crisis facing America," Pence said.

Pence defends Donald Trump's policies

Pence also defended the policies of the Donald Trump administration, drawing on his track record in various governmental roles. He outlined his commitment to restoring economic growth and fiscal responsibility, asserting his capability to navigate multiple challenges facing the nation.

"I will put our nation back on the path to growth and prosperity and restore fiscal responsibility. Just as I did in Congress and as governor and when I was vice president," Pence said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.