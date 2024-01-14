Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress. Details here
Senior Congress leader Milind Deora has resigned to join the Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Several supporters are expected to follow him.
Senior Congress leader Milind Deora ended his “family's 55 year relationship with the party" on Sunday before joining the Shiv Sena. Reports quoting sources indicate that several supporters within the party are also likely to follow Deora to the ruling Shiv Sena. Congress leaders however attributed the sequence of events to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led ruling faction.
More to come…
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!