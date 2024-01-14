Senior Congress leader Milind Deora ended his “family's 55 year relationship with the party" on Sunday before joining the Shiv Sena. Reports quoting sources indicate that several supporters within the party are also likely to follow Deora to the ruling Shiv Sena. Congress leaders however attributed the sequence of events to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led ruling faction.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," the politician had tweeted on Sunday morning.

Visuals shared online showed Deora arriving at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence on Sunday afternoon. He joined the ruling party in the CM's presence in Mumbai.

“I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said earlier on Sunday.