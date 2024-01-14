 Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress. Details here | Mint
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress. Details here

 Livemint

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora has resigned to join the Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Several supporters are expected to follow him.

Congress leader Milind Deora quit the party on Sunday (File Photo)Premium
Congress leader Milind Deora quit the party on Sunday (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora ended his “family's 55 year relationship with the party" on Sunday before joining the Shiv Sena. Reports quoting sources indicate that several supporters within the party are also likely to follow Deora to the ruling Shiv Sena. Congress leaders however attributed the sequence of events to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led ruling faction. 

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," the politician had tweeted on Sunday morning.

Visuals shared online showed Deora arriving at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence on Sunday afternoon. He joined the ruling party in the CM's presence in Mumbai. 

“I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said earlier on Sunday.

More to come…

Published: 14 Jan 2024, 03:36 PM IST
