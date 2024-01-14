Senior Congress leader Milind Deora ended his “family's 55 year relationship with the party" on Sunday before joining the Shiv Sena. Reports quoting sources indicate that several supporters within the party are also likely to follow Deora to the ruling Shiv Sena. The former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP joined the ruling party in a function in Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister, in the afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leaders however attributed the sequence of events to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led ruling faction.



“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," the politician had tweeted on Sunday morning.

Visuals shared online showed Deora arriving at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence on Sunday afternoon. He joined the ruling party in the CM's presence in Mumbai.

"I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said earlier on Sunday.

Deora was upset over the past few days after Shiv Sena (UBT) laid claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, which he had represented earlier.

However, in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls he was defeated from the seat by the undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, which is allied with the Congress and NCP as part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

*With Agency Inputs

